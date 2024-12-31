Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers are already out of NFL playoff contention in the 2024 season. But that doesn't mean the 49ers weren't hyped for Monday night's home game against the playoff-bound Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Warner even gave perhaps one of the best pregame hype messages in the NFL this season, as he took a shot at Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

“Dan Campbell said ‘we're bringing everybody to the West Coast.’ For what? To get your a** beat tonight,” Warner told his 49ers teammates, per ESPN.

Hopefully for the 49ers, Warner did just enough to fuel them into pulling off a win over Campbell's Lions. For what it's worth, the Lions will still be playing for the NFC North division title in Week 18 regardless of the result of their showdown versus Warner and the Niners. Detroit, which entered Monday's game with a 13-2 record, is scheduled to face off against Sam Darnold and the 14-2 Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit in Week 18.

As for the 49ers, they are merely looking to create some good news with a win amid their frustrating 2024 season. The Niners woke up Monday with just a 6-9 record. With just two more games left on their schedule, including the meeting with Detroit, the Niners are guaranteed to finish the season with a sub-.500 record for the first time since the 2020 NFL campaign when San Francisco went 6-10.

Social media reacts to San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner's Week 17 pregame speech

Of course, fans on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter) have all sorts of reactions to Warners pregame talk.

“Oh I’m sure this won’t age horrifically,” a fan commented.

“Love the energy, but we aren't feeling it!!” posted another X user.

From a different commenter (and bettor): “As someone who has Detroit -3.5 as the last leg of a decently lucrative parlay… I pray that Dan Campbell sees this pre-game.”

Here's another reaction from an online commenter: “Do they know even if the Lions lose it means nothing? Lmao”

“You’ll be in our meme video buddy 😂,” joked a fan.