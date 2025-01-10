The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback situation has taken center stage as the offseason looms, and legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz made his stance clear on who should lead the franchise into the future. Nantz highly praised Brock Purdy, the former final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, who has transformed into a franchise cornerstone.

“I think you definitely have your QB of the future,” Nantz said in an appearance on KNBR. “Let’s not forget how injury-torn this season was. It was as bad as I’ve ever seen it for any team in the league … he didn’t have his weapons. Just as recent as last February I was calling the 49ers in the Super Bowl against Kansas City and marveling at the way this guy was leading and directing. He’s still just a baby in this league. You’re going have to pay him now. I’m not sure if you’re going to have to pay him what the top rate is going right now. This is going to be his second contract. You want to lock him up.”

Purdy, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2023, faced a challenging 2024 campaign. Injuries to key players like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Trent Williams severely hampered the offense. Despite this, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan remain steadfast in their belief in Purdy as their long-term quarterback.

The 49ers are looking to sign Brock Purdy to an extension this offseason

“What we know about Brock is that he’s our guy,” Lynch stated. “He’s done so much for our organization; he’s won big games and had a little tougher task, as we all did this year, with some of the things that happened throughout the course of the year. We just never could string games where we were all together. Through that, he continued to lead, he continued to play at a high level, so we have every interest in him being around.”

Shanahan echoed those sentiments, calling Purdy “the leader of our team” and emphasizing his confidence in the young quarterback’s ability to bring another Super Bowl to San Francisco. “We’re capable of winning the Super Bowl with him,” Shanahan said. “He just almost did, and I know he’s capable of getting the Niners to the Super Bowl in the future.”

Purdy is eligible for a significant contract extension, with Spotrac estimating his market value at nearly $60 million annually. While the exact terms remain uncertain, Purdy has expressed a desire to finalize a deal quickly to avoid distractions during offseason workouts. “I want to be in San Francisco and play my football career here,” Purdy said. “I love it here and I want to do whatever it takes to be here.”

As the 49ers evaluate their roster and prepare for the 2025 season, Purdy’s contract negotiations will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the team’s future. With endorsements from figures like Nantz and unwavering support from the organization, Purdy appears poised to remain the face of the franchise for years to come.