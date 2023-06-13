George Kittle has full confidence that he and the San Francisco 49ers will have another great season ahead of them amid an intriguing quarterback situation.

The 49ers tight end recently showed up at the NFL Network's Good Morning Football and spoke about how San Francisco is a Super Bowl threat no matter which quarterback will get the nod to start for them in 2023 (h/t Kevin Patra of the NFL Network).

“Two things for you. I think this is my fifth year in a row about QB questions in the offseason. It's incredible. I wouldn't want anything else,” Kittle shared. “Besides that, I think that John Lynch and Kyle (Shanahan) have done a great job of creating this roster with depth. Also, with players at multiple positions that whatever happens at the quarterback position, we have a chance to win a lot of football games.”

Brock Purdy is considered the No. 1 quarterback of the team even if he's still recovering from an elbow surgery. The 49ers also brought in Sam Darnold, who becomes part of the backup group that also includes Trey Lance and Brandon Allen.

George Kittle and the 49ers had tremendous success in 2022 with Purdy inheriting the starting quarterback role from Jimmy Garroppolo, who got hurt in the middle of the season. Lance was the team's Week 1 starter but an injury cut his season short and paved the way for Garoppolo to take over under center before Purdy came out of nowhere to lead San Francisco to a scorching win streak and to a spot in the NFC Championship Game.