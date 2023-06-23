The San Francisco 49ers are a gold-mine of offensive talent, featuring All-Pro players at three different skill positions in running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle. The 49ers offense is so talented, in fact, that Kittle, when speaking about how many mouths there are to feed, addressed an amusing fantasy football reality. Here's what Kittle had to say, per Briana McDonald of 49ers.com.

“If I have one catch a game, I know my fantasy football coach would be really mad at me for that, but it is what it is,” tight end George Kittle said. “As long as we're winning games and we're feeding the right guys the ball – I'm never going to get mad if Christian McCaffrey has 20 carries and 10 catches for 300 total yards, I'll never be upset about that because he's such a talented football player.”

Kittle said that he doesn't care if he has one catch a game, as long as the 49ers win. In true Kittle fashion, he acknowledged that fantasy football coaches would be furious with him for the lack of production.

Give the 49ers tight end some props, as few players would even think to acknowledge their fantasy football managers.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But such scenarios are inevitable in an offense like the 49ers'. Given just how many players defenses have to account for, it will be hard to predict which star will have a monster game on a weekly basis.

This is excellent news for head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, who should again be among the best teams in the NFC. And it's great for Kittle, who said it's “fun” to be on a team with so much talent.

But it might not be so much fun for Kittle's fantasy football managers. Don't say he didn't warn you.