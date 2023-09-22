George Kittle loves to have fun when playing on the gridiron. The San Francisco 49ers star knows that taking the game too seriously often leads to bad judgement during snaps. This is why he takes the game more lightheartedly like his fellow tight ends like Travis Kelce. His hilarious moment in the middle of their NFL Week 3 game against the New York Giants was a huge testament to this.

George Kittle and the 49ers were trying to get some more points at the end of the first half against the Giants. After the snap concluded, Kittle played rock-paper-scissors with the cameraman and a lot of fans loved the funny moment, via the NFL.

Currently, the 49ers are dominating their opponents in NFL Week 3. They have a huge lead over the Giants in all statistical categories. They earned 307 total yards with an average of 5.5 yards per play. Brock Purdy is running their offense well. They currently have 205 passing yards and 102 rushing yards in the middle of the third quarter.

Kyle Shanahan's schematics are also on display for the 49ers. They have a total of 18 first downs as compared to the measly eight that the Giants have notched. A lot of this comes from the lopsided time of possession lead that their team has. This has also allowed them to run a variety of sets that their opponents' secondary did not expect. They have run a total of 56 plays to New York's 33 sets ran.

Being lighthearted in the middle of games is not necessarily a bad thing. Kittle is the best example of this.