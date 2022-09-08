George Kittle injury is becoming a serious concern for the 49ers, Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers are putting the finishing touches on their game plan for their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. It looks like they may have to begin preparing for a situation where star tight end George Kittle is unable to play, though.

Kittle picked up a groin injury during the 49ers practice on Monday, and ended up being held out of practice entirely on Wednesday. That typically isn’t a good sign, but many hoped it was just a precaution for Kittle given that the regular season hasn’t even started yet.

The latest update on Kittle’s injury doesn’t sound too good. Reports have begun to reveal that Kittle is unlikely to play in the 49ers season opener, and may be forced to miss additional time rehabbing from the injury. Here’s what Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network had to say on Kittle’s new groin injury.

“One source characterized Kittle’s status as being fluid but emphasized the groin injury is “not good,” adding that it would be optimal for him to rest and rehab for a week or two. Another source called it a Grade 2 strain that has limited Kittle’s top-end speed. One of the top tight ends in the game and well known for his toughness, Kittle wouldn’t shock anyone if he opted to play through the injury. Nonetheless, his chances of playing nearly the entire season are considered much more likely if he sits out the season opener and doesn’t further aggravate the injury.” – Aaron Wilson, Pro Football Network

Things certainly aren’t looking good for Kittle when it comes to his availability in Week 1, and the 49ers may want to begin planning for his absence. George Kittle may end up being forced to miss more time than initially expected, which would certainly be a huge blow for Trey Lance and the 49ers offense, so hopefully he won’t have to miss much time if he ends up being unable to play this week.