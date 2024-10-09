The San Francisco 49ers will aim to get back to the .500 mark in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers have dealt with a heavy injury report since starting the 2024 season. However, San Francisco received good news on the status of veteran wide receiver George Kittle ahead of their next matchup.

Kittle, who has been maintaining a rib injury since Week 4's New England Patriots win, will be good to good for the 49ers' contest against the Seahawks on Thursday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Before George Kittle's rib injury, he experienced hamstring tightness that held him out of the 49ers' Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco ended up losing the game 27-24. Yet, Kittle was able to suit back up for the team's following contest against the Patriots. He hauled in 45 receiving yards on four receptions and helped SF win 30-13.

Kittle took the field again for the 49ers' Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals, amassing 64 yards on eight catches in the tough 24-23 loss. His rib ailment did not seem to pose much of a problem and he has been able to have some participation in practice. It is great to see that Kittle will be able to continue contributing to the struggling San Francisco squad.

The 2-3 49ers will need to bring a stellar effort against the Seahawks, who will enter the game at 3-2 and first in the NFC West. Seattle started the 2024 season 3-0 but has been on a two-game losing streak. They look to break out of their slump at home on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will enter the game still missing prized running back Christian McCaffrey in addition to a handful of other contributors. Nevertheless, Brock Purdy and company will do all they can to maintain and help the team get back on track.