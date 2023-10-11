San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle could be facing a nearly $11,000 fine for wearing a t-shirt under his jersey that said “F*** Dallas” on it in a game against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, according to Adam Schefter.

Kittle revealed his shirt to the San Francisco crowd after a 49ers touchdown in their 42-10 drubbing of the Cowboys. He torched Dallas for three touchdowns in the rout, exploding for his first-ever game with that stat line as the Niners improved to 5-0.

Kittle was asked about wearing the shirt on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, to which he jokingly said that it was a “coincidence that it happened to appear on my chest.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Kittle has long been an electrifying and unapologetic player during his time in the NFL and this is no exception. This is hardly the first time that a player has mocked his opponent during a touchdown celebration, but the surrounding circumstances of Kittle and the Niners' performance on Sunday night amplified the event.

Kittle inked a $75 million contract with the 49es in 2020 so this fine wouldn’t be much of a hit to him financially. If he's truly anything like the person he seems to be on the football field, he'll likely think it was well worth it.

The 49ers are steamrolling teams early in the season and if they have a rejuvenated George Kittle who's back at the top of his game, they may be the best team in football. It's still early, but it's hard to bet against the chemistry and talent that the Niners have displayed so far.