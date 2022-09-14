49ers’ George Kittle practice update doesn’t bode well for Week 2 return

The San Francisco 49ers have to bounce back in Week 2 following a brutal loss to the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately for them, they probably won’t have George Kittle to help them do that.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle has made progress with his groin injury but he still did not practice. Kittle will seemingly be handling the situation day by day, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Shanahan said Kittle has made “a lot of progress” and hope is for better luck this week in terms of a potential return. Sounds like it will be day to day again this week. https://t.co/iJviLyhe1s — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 14, 2022

George Kittle’s status leading up to the 49ers’ season opener was shaky and he did not play in the 19-10 defeat at the hands of the Bears. The 49ers’ superstar tight end would have greatly helped the offense move the ball in the Week 1 loss. Sadly, he will seemingly need more time to bounce back and return to action.

The Trey Lance era got off to a rough start against the Bears on a sloppy Solider Field. The former third overall draft pick was last in completion percentage by going 13 for 28 for 164 passing yards and an interception. Kittle’s presence was sorely missed and San Francisco will have to figure out a way to make up for it while he is sidelined.

The 49ers will take on the Seattle Seahawks at home. Although the team is riding high after spoiling Russell Wilson’s homecoming, the Niners should have a shot at taking the win with or without George Kittle. They would certainly prefer the former, though.