George Kittle’s injury status was something not many San Francisco fans were expecting to worry about in the 2022 season. The star tight end has been relatively healthy for most of his career. Kittle also did not suffer a serious injury last season, and in the 2022 preseason. Unfortunately, that changed pretty quickly over the last few days.

Due to the reported groin injury, the 49ers will be without George Kittle for their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The injury was reported a few days ago, and the Niners didn’t feel comfortable playing their star tight end through injury. All in all, it’s a smart move for the team. (via Ari Meirov)

#49ers TE George Kittle, listed as questionable with a groin injury, is not expected to play Sunday vs. the #Bears, per @MaioccoNBCS. The Trey Lance era will begin without a key offensive weapon. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

With a long season ahead of them, the 49ers are wise to play George Kittle’s injury as safely as possible. There’s no reason to risk one of your best weapons this season into the year. It’s better for Kittle to soak up the missed games now and hope that he comes back at 100% a few weeks later.

The 49ers are in a bit of a peculiar spot heading into the 2022 season. They have retained most of the roster that got them to the NFC Championship Game last season. However, there’s one major different, instead of Jimmy Garoppolo, it’s Trey Lance under center. The second-year QB has the weight of the world on his shoulders right now.

As for George Kittle, he is looking to continue what has been an excellent career for him. The former fifth-round pick has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the game. His ability to dismantle offenses with his agility and solid hand make him a dangerous weapon for the team.