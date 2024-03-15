The San Francisco 49ers have had a successful offseason so far. However, the franchise was in need of some cap space with free agency underway. As a result, it sounds like the club found some more money thanks to George Kittle.
San Francisco cleared up nearly $10 million in cap space after restructuring George Kittle's contract, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The 49ers can use that money on free agents or incoming prospects from the NFL Draft.
“The 49ers restructured the contract of TE George Kittle, also creating close to $10M in 2024 cap space.”
It's a move that makes sense, as San Francisco aims to reload for another shot at a Super Bowl. Kittle has been one of the best tight ends throughout his career and should be once again next season. The restructured contract gives the 49ers a chance to find more talent to improve their chances in 2024.
Last season, Kittle finished with 65 receptions, 1,020 yards, and six touchdowns. He'll be a main feature in the 49ers offense once again next season. As for San Francisco, it'll be interesting to see what they do with the cleared up space. Considering how stacked the roster is it's hard to imagine they can get even better. But there's plenty of talent remaining in free agency.
After the restructure, George Kittle's contract still ends in 2025. As of now there's no reason why he wouldn't play through his entire deal. So, the 49ers are going to enjoy having Kittle on the roster and we'll see what his future holds this time next year.