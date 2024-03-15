The San Francisco 49ers added depth to their already stout defense after signing linebacker De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year contract on Friday, a source told Ian Rapoport.
The eight-year veteran heads to the Niners after three solid seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2021 after posting a career-high 146 combined tackles in 16 games. His numbers declined in each of the last two seasons but Campbell remained productive, recording 96 tackles in 2022 and 75 in 2023. He missed 10 games with injuries over the last two years.
The Packers released Campbell on Wednesday as the new league year officially began. He signed a five-year, $50 million contract with Green Bay in 2022 but made it through only two seasons after failing to match his All-Pro campaign.
Campbell's started 110 of 115 games during his NFL career. His career totals include 9.5 sacks, 40 tackles for loss and seven interceptions.
Campbell turns 31 in July and should give the Niners some cushion at the linebacker position as they will likely be without Dre Greenlaw for the season. Campbell joins a core led by Fred Warner and has plenty of experience as both an inside and outside linebacker.
The Niners' defense was a massive reason why they went to the Super Bowl last season. San Francisco finished with the eighth-ranked total defense in the league and limited opposing offenses to 17.5 points per game.
There's no room for complacency in the NFL and the Niners of all teams know what it takes to stay a consistent contender. Though they don’t have a championship to show for it, the Niners are the only team other than the Chiefs to reach multiple Super Bowls over the last five seasons.
An addition like De'Vondre Campbell is a good one on paper for the Niners, but the results need to follow.