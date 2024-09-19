The San Francisco 49ers have battled their fair share of injuries early on in the 2024 season. The team is navigating the ongoing injury status of star running back Christian McCaffrey, among others, and they received a notable update on wide receiver George Kittle ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kittle was not spotted at practice on Thursday and is experiencing tightness in his hamstring, per ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter. As a result, Kittle's status for Sunday's game in Los Angeles is in question.

George Kittle was carted off the field during Sunday's 23-17 loss due to dehydration. Thankfully, he was able to return, but it seems his hamstring is a development that will require extra care. Hopefully, Kittle will make a safe and speedy recovery.

Through his first two games of 2024, Kittle has totaled 116 yards and one touchdown on 11 receptions. The 49ers have needed the veteran WR to step amid their bag of injuries. San Francisco's offense is missing Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles), Deebo Samuel (calf), Ricky Pearsall (chest/shoulder), and now Kittle, per Adam Schefter.

Nevertheless, head coach Kyle Shannahan knows SF has to find a way to make it through.

“When you lose real good players, it's always tough. But it happens all over the league and it's a huge part of this league and a huge part of this game. We’ve got to deal with it,” Shanahan said while addressing the media on Monday.

The 49ers will be tested in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Rams will enter the matchup with a 0-2 record and are coming off a brutal 41-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Like San Francisco, LA is navigating injuries and wants to bounce back.

Over the next couple of weeks, San Francisco has the opportunity to show what they are made up amid adversity.