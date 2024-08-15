Coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are hoping for a return to the 2024-2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, but it won't come easy with so much competition in a revamped NFC this season.

George Kittle holds the keys to the 49ers' offensive engine along with Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel. Recently, Kittle decided to call out the media at 49ers practice, telling them to up their fashion game, specifically in regards to their shoes.

Kittle's poke at the 49ers media came during a Brandon Aiyuk return to practice. San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice commented on the Aiyuk drama in a way few expected.

The superstar 49ers NFL tight end did not mince words as he laid into the local scribes, tongue-in-cheek style, during a 49ers press conference that caught many people off-guard.

49ers Star Kittle's dig at NFL media

Kittle got right to it as he opened Wednesday's press conference with a dig at the media “community” and their shoe game.

“I think before we begin, so you guys are out there at every practice,” Kittle started, “You guys watch us all the time, but there's a special scenes period where I catch the footballs and I like to observe you guys.

“And you guys really need to up your sneaker game…It's absolutely atrocious.”

Kittle shared his opinions on shoe brands including ones he wears and ones the media wears as he continued his rant.

Fans react to Kittle's bizarre press conference

Kittle's comments did not go unnoticed by readers on X.

“Ayo,” one fan said with a googly eyes emoji.

“Need that shirt,” another fan added.

“Love me some Kittle shade,” another fan added with a laughing emoji with its tongue sticking out.

“This is hilarious. He is the GOAT for this,” another fan added.

Kittle was born in Madison, Wisconsin, the capital city of the Badger State and home to the Wisconsin Badgers football team. He stayed in Midwest country during his college days, joining Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes and starring for the program in Iowa City, Iowa.

Kittle is now perhaps the most recognizable and memorable pass catching threat on the 49ers' roster alongside Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk's off-field situation, which has involved several proposed trades, is still a big question mark.

Meanwhile, the 49ers' Kittle is focused on having fun in training camp — a positive sign for a player who knows how to turn things up a notch or two, from playful to serious, when the occasion fully calls for it.