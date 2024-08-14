There has been a lot of drama surrounding Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers lately as he has been absent from training camp and trade rumors have been swirling. Aiyuk is one of the top WRs in the NFL, and 49ers fans are hoping that he can reach an agreement with the team before the season. Some good news on that front for San Francisco is that Aiyuk was spotted at practice on Wednesday.

“Brandon Aiyuk watched 49ers practice on sideline near goal line, by himself until team drills reached red zone GM John Lynch gave him handshake & pat on back (more so a hi, not congrats) BA looked interested,” Cam Inman said in a post. “In red T-shirt, black short Chatted w/ Deebo, Kittle, Juice.”

Brandon Aiyuk is a major part of this 49ers offense as he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last year. He is certainly someone that San Francisco wants to keep around, so this is good news.

“Just spotted Brandon Aiyuk on sidelines here at Niners camp/practice,” Erin Wilson said in a post. “Not sure what this means but seems good, for the Niners.”

A lot of people were obviously paying attention to this given the current situation with Aiyuk and the 49ers, and one person noticed that Aiyuk was wearing a 49ers shirt. Every detail is important in a situation like this one.

“Brandon Aiyuk is here at practice and he’s wearing a red cutoff 49ers shirt,” Grant Cohn said in a post.

We have seen a lot of trade rumors lately surrounding Brandon Aiyuk as he is looking to reach an agreement on his contract with the 49ers. One team that has been mentioned a lot in regard to Aiyuk is the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he does not end up reaching an agreement with San Francisco, the Steelers are certainly a team to watch.

Aiyuk has been in the NFL for four years now after being a first-round draft pick in 2020. He has spent all four seasons with the 49ers, and he has been a star since his rookie season. He has also only gotten better since that first year. Aiyuk has over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, and he is poised for another big year. Right now, we don't know who Aiyuk will be playing for come week one.