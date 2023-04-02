Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

Saturday at WrestleMania 39 brought plenty of fireworks, including the return of Pat McAfee to the ring in one of the surprise moments of the night. McAfee’s appearance featured an incredible team-up with San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle, who got involved in McAfee’s match against The Miz and helped the former NFL punter to a big victory.

This was McAfee’s first WWE appearance since the Royal Rumble in January. He made his presence known after The Miz announced the attendance for WrestleMania Night 1 and claimed he had posted an open challenge online that went unanswered. McAfee challenged The Miz on the spot as Snoop Dogg looked on, leading to the bout. Kittle then got involved after talking some trash, and the two men wound up taking down The Miz:

Afterward, McAfee and Kittle teamed up again for a post-match interview, and they were hyped:

Pat McAfee and George Kittle continued their trash talk of The Miz in this interview, calling him out and bringing up the “tiny balls” diss McAfee sent his way during the challenge. McAfee explained why he made the “tiny balls” comment and said The Miz was “scared.”

This match was definitely one of the highlights of the first night of WrestleMania 39, and it’s setting the stage for what should be an incredible Night 2. Just what surprises will WWE have in store for Sunday’s action? We know Roman Reigns will face off against Cody Rhodes in the main event, but we’ll see what else goes down and how that big fight plays out.