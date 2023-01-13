Brock Purdy has impressed since taking over QB duties for the San Francisco 49ers. His presence has been crucial amid Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance’s injuries. Running back Christian McCaffrey, who was acquired by San Francisco from the Carolina Panthers prior to the trade deadline, recently got brutally honest on Purdy, per NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco.

“I saw greatness in him right there,” McCaffrey said of Purdy. “There’s a way that a lot of rookies are, and I think I was a little like that myself. I wanted to be great, obviously. He doesn’t act like a rookie. He doesn’t act like a rookie in the huddle. And he plays with a calm confidence that is rare, especially in rookie quarterbacks.”

Brock Purdy has drawn praise from a number of 49ers players. San Francisco was one of the best teams during the second-half of the season despite dealing with injury concerns. Their strong defense certainly deserves credit for their success. But Purdy’s performance helped matters without question.

The QB previously addressed his success.

“You look at the last two years of my game film in college and there’s some parts of my game where, yeah, I had to work and improve on,” Brock Purdy said, via KNBR 680’s Murphy and Mac. “I’ve always believed in myself, but there were areas of my game that I had to clean up, so that’s something I’m not secretive about or anything. I’m open about it I’m real with myself.”

Purdy is looking to lead the Niners past the Seattle Seahawks during Wild Card weekend.