My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The San Francisco 49ers had one of the best defenses in the entire NFL in 2022, and just a few hours into free agency, they have managed to make themselves even better. That’s because they managed to land former Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave on a four-year, $84 million contract.

Hargrave will join a defense that features several other star players such as Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Arik Armstead, making an already dangerous unit even more imposing as we head into 2023. Niners fans are obviously pumped about the deal, and it looks like Hargrave shares a similar sentiment, who sent out a pair of tweets shortly after the deal came to light.

👀 — Javon hargrave (@Jay_MostWanted) March 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hargrave played a huge role in helping the Eagles make it all the way to Super Bowl 57, and was part of their dangerous pass rush that became one of the top units in the NFL. Hargrave’s numbers on the 2022 season were downright dominant (60 tackles, 11 sacks, 2 PD, 1 FF, 2 FR, 10 TFL, 16 QB Hits) and he’s a defensive tackle who can play all three downs thanks to his contributions both as a pass rusher and run defender.

Adding Hargrave to an already deadly Niners defense will only make them better in 2023. It’s clear that San Fran is all in after making it to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in the past four seasons, as this is a massive deal for a massive impact player. It looks like everybody in San Fran, including Hargrave, is hyped for this deal, and it will be fun to watch this defense wreak even more havoc in 2023.