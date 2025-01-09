The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a letdown 2024 NFL season, but they still believe that Brock Purdy is their guy under center. Purdy only has a year left on his current contract, one that will pay him just $1.1 million in the 2025 NFL season.

However, San Francisco general manager John Lynch said in a press conference on Wednesday that the Niners are very much interested in keeping the quarterback in the fold for a long time, which suggests that a contract extension is coming right up for the former Iowa State Cyclones star signal-0aller.

“What we know about Brock is he's our guy,” Lynch told reporters (via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team).

“We have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time. He's done so much for our organization. He's won big games and had a little tougher task as we all did this year with some of the things throughout the course of the year. We just could never string games where we're all together, and through that he continued to lead, he continued to play at a high level. So we have every interest in him being around.”

Brock Purdy capitalized on his opportunity with the 49ers

Brock Purdy has been one of the best stories in the NFL in recent years. He started his pro career as a relative unknown, only making it to the league as the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

But an opportunity to start for the 49ers came for him in just his first NFL season. Following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy suddenly became San Francisco's QB1 in 2022, and even helped steer the team all the way to the NFC Championship Game. In the 2023 season, Purdy started in 16 regular season games and led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance. He took a step back in the 2024 campaign, but the same can be said about San Francisco as a whole, as the 49ers finished with just a 6-11 record to miss the NFL playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

The 25-year-old Purdy passed for 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions on a 65.9 percent completion rate through 15 games (all starts) in the 2024 season. Purdy's best season to date was his 2023 campaign in which he racked up a total of 4.280 passing yards and 31 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions while completing 69.4 percent of his throws and going 12-4-0.