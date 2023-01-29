San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is almost healthy.

While he won’t be listed as active today, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that “based on scans of his ankle this week, he’s finally a point where practicing is possible.” If San Francisco defeats the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, then Jimmy G could feasibly practice before playing a backup role to rookie sensation Brock Purdy ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be active today, but sources say based on scans of his ankle this week, he’s finally at a point where practicing is possible. There will be obvious risks if he actually has to play, but if SF wins, practicing then being the backup is conceivable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

After breaking his left foot in Week 13 as the Niners faced the Miami Dolphins, Garoppolo was ruled out for the rest of the season in an announcement that initially dashed the team’s championship hopes. Despite entering the 2022 offseason with his back against the wall, as San Francisco sought to promote young quarterback Trey Lance to a starting position, Jimmy G was the team’s savior.

After starting the season 1-1, the 49ers went 7-3 with Garoppolo. However, it’s no longer Garoppolo or even Lance that San Francisco is relying on but Purdy, “Mr. Irrelevant.”

To finish the season, the Niners went 5-0 in the games that Purdy has been the primary quarterback with the 23-year-old having a knack for finding the end zone. They’ve defeated the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys in the time since, as Purdy continues to impress.

Against a sturdy Eagles defense, Purdy will face perhaps his toughest challenge yet. That’s no reason to doubt him, as he’s continuously demonstrated how wrong NFL scouts were to overlook him in the draft.

Nonetheless, should Garoppolo be needed for any reason, he could be available during Super Bowl. Thats as good as news as any the 49ers could get.