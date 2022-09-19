While the San Francisco 49ers were ready to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo this past offseason, it looks like the fan base wasn’t.

That much is clear after the 49ers faithful showed Garoppolo a ton of love after helping steer the team to victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Following the contest, Garoppolo was seen spending time with several excited fans.

The veteran quarterback talked with the fans and even signed autographs as they celebrated the win at home.

Jimmy Garoppolo stayed and signed autographs for the 49er faithful after their big time win vs Seattle 🔥 The Bay ❤️‘s Jimmy pic.twitter.com/MoPlwSLSyj — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 19, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo featured for the 49ers once again after Trey Lance suffered a significant ankle injury. He was a stabilizing force for San Francisco as the team secured the 27-7 victory, throwing for 154 yards and one touchdown on 13-of-21 pass completion.

A lot of fans wanted Garoppolo to play since Week 1 when Lance struggled, though it is quite hard to be fully happy about it since it came true in a way they wouldn’t have wished to happen. Of course the 49ers will be pleased with the fact that they decided to keep Jimmy G. as backup instead of cutting or trading him.

With Lance set for surgery and out for the season, Niners fans will get to see more of Garoppolo moving forward–much like the 2021 campaign. Hopefully he can replicate or improve their success last year when they reached the conference title game.