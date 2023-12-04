Brock Purdy emerged as the new MVP favorite after the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Philadelphia Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by a final score of 42-19 on Sunday. Brock Purdy performed well in the game, going 19-27 through the air with four touchdowns and 314 yards. With the big win, the 49ers now hold a 9-3 record and Purdy became the MVP favorite according to Fanatics Sportsbook, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Zangaro reports that Purdy's odds sit at +300, in front of Jalen Hurts (+400) and Dak Prescott (+400). Lamar Jackson (+650), Patrick Mahomes (+900), and Tua Tagovailoa (+900) remain in the MVP conversation.

The season is far from over and a lot can change over the next few weeks. If Brock Purdy does manage to win the MVP though, it would be especially impressive given his previous status as “Mr. Irrelevant” when he was drafted.

Brock Purdy's big season with 49ers

Purdy, 23, displayed signs of stardom in 2022. The 49ers started the '22 campaign with Trey Lance who suffered an injury early in the season. Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Lance but later endured an injury of his own, which gave Purdy an opportunity.

He impressed the 49ers so much that San Francisco let Garoppolo walk in free agency and traded Lance this past offseason. San Francisco clearly trusted Purdy.

The decision has paid off, with Purdy currently leading the league in multiple categories. According to Pro Football Reference, the 49ers QB leads in completion percentage (70.2 percent), touchdown percentage (6.9 percent), quarterback rating (75.6) and others. Additionally, Purdy has thrown for 3,185 yards and 23 touchdowns to go along with just six interceptions.

It has been a fantastic year for Purdy. Regardless of whether or not he wins MVP, Purdy should give the 49ers a chance to reach the Super Bowl. San Francisco features more than enough talent around him to make a deep postseason run.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers will look to earn another victory at home against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.