The San Francisco 49ers have been under some scrutiny lately after trading former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, which officially marked the move as a bust. Earlier this week following the trade, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo came out and called the 49ers QB situation “weird.”

49ers Hall of Famer and 4x Super Bowl champion Joe Montana offered his own take on Garoppolo's comments. During an interview with 95.7 The Game, Montana said, “I thought for the longest time that they were going to find a way to keep Jimmy here because the one thing that he could do for them was win games. And come off the bench if he had to. I think the salary cap issues were a big problem and from my understanding, I don't spend a lot of time down there, but I'm sure there were some other things going on internally that happened that kind of soured the Niners to Jimmy,” via Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area.

However, if anyone is familiar with a weird quarterback situation, it would be Joe Montana. After Montana was already a 2x Super Bowl champion, coach Bill Walsh added QB Steve Young to the team. Walsh even alternated the two quarterbacks at various points, including the 1988 season. Montana eventually was given the sole starting role and the team went on to win the Super Bowl.

Joe Montana reflected on the 49ers alternating between the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks saying, “they're all weird. You can go back to when I was playing, it was a strange situation there for a while too. Back and forth with Steve [Young] and I. So it happens in every organization and every era. It is what it is and you just move on and make the best of where you are.”