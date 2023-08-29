The San Francisco 49ers made major headlines last week by trading quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. Former Niners and now Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is chiming in on the trade, throwing some subtle shade at his previous team, reports Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg.

Jimmy Garoppolo joined @robinlundberg to share his thoughts on the 49ers trading Trey Lance to the Cowboys 👀 pic.twitter.com/FSpMbTYw3X — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 29, 2023

“Weird situation…been a lot of weird situations over there in San Francisco, I'll just leave it at that…but I'm happy Trey [Lance] got another shot…”

Jimmy Garoppolo decided to err on the side of caution and not speak too much on the Trey Lance ordeal, although Lundberg chose to not let the topic slide.

“How do you think San Francisco has handled those quarterback situations?”

“How do you think they've handled them?”

Jimmy G decided to answer a question with a question, and he is able to get an answer from Lundberg in response.

“I think they've been messy.”

Jimmy G ultimately agrees with Lundberg afterwards.

“That's a nice way to put it.”

It was clear that Jimmy G was deciding to not give his most candid thoughts on the entire situation with the Niners, but his past experience has definitely left him with a particular opinion. Nevertheless, both him and Lance are now quarterbacks for different organizations, so they have likely shared some thoughts on the matter out of the limelight.

Stay tuned into Garoppolo's first season with the Raiders and Lance's first season with the Cowboys, while the Niners have given the keys to the quarterback room to Brock Purdy. Regardless of what happens this year, all three quarterbacks will forever have their legacies intertwined due to the time that they spent together in San Francisco.