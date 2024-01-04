We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Rams-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Rams-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rams enter this matchup with a playoff seed already locked up and looking to play out the final game before they prepare for wildcard weekend. Ultimately, a victory over the New York Giants helped them seal their fate. The Rams will start the playoffs with a showdown in Arlington against the Dallas Cowboys, Ford Field against the Detroit Lions, or Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As for this week, they are going to use the time to get their starters some reps while resting some of their key players. Matthew Stafford will not play in this game as he prepares for the postseason. Additionally, Aaron Donald will not play. Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, and Ernest Jones IV will also sit out.

The 49ers have officially clinched the top seed in the NFC and will be looking to stay healthy as they go into this game. Therefore, they also will be resting some starters as they prepare for the playoffs. Brock Purdy will not play for the 49ers. Also, Christian McCaffrey will not play due to a calf injury.

As of press time, the Niners have not announced who else will not play. However, expect limited snaps for Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. Trent Williams will also likely see limited playing time. On the defensive side of the ball, expect the Niners to rotate their backups more frequently. Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Charvarius Ward, and Dre Greenlaw may all have limited action or not play at all as they prepare for the playoff push.

The 49ers lead the all-time head-to-head series 78-68-3. Additionally, they have won three games in a row (with the Rams' only win coming in the playoff game). The Niners have taken seven straight regular-season games. Furthermore, they are 8-2 over 10 games and 4-1 in the last five at Levi Stadium.

Here are the Rams-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-49ers Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +4 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers: -4 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rams vs. 49ers Week 18

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Carson Wentz makes the start this week. Significantly, his job is to keep the ball moving and make sure his teammates get some reps. The Rams also may rest other players that we have not announced. So far, Puca Nacua is playing and will finish off an incredible season that has seen him catch 101 passes for 1,445 yards and five touchdowns. The Rams will not have Tyler Higbee this week, either, as he deals with a shoulder injury.

The defense will be without their two best players. Therefore, it will be an interesting mix of backup players and average standouts. But the Rams will likely slug it out as they prepare for what will likely be a difficult road trip to start the playoffs. If the Rams are to make a deep playoff run and meet the Niners in the postseason, it will be on the backs of a revived defense.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can move the chains. Then, they will need to defend the high-powered creative offense.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

Sam Darnold will make the start, and it is a good chance to get some reps before the playoffs. At the moment, the Niners have not indicated what other starters are playing or not. Regardless, they still have a solid scheme that can make things difficult for the Rams and will play to their strengths. Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell will likely lead the backfield. Significantly, both were starters at one point, so this is not the downgrade many believe it would be. Both have played relatively well when plugged in.

The defense will see a lot of rotating as they try to get everyone some action while keeping their starters fresh for the postseason. Ultimately, this is the perfect opportunity to give their backups some battle experience in case of an injury that may strike during the playoffs.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can move the ball efficiently. Then, they must stop the Rams from executing.

Final Rams-49ers Prediction & Pick

In normal circumstances, the 49ers would cover the spread, which would likely be 7.5 if all starters were playing. However, the circumstances are different. The feeling here is that the teams will both be vanilla on offense. That leads the way to a game with little scoring.

Final Rams-49ers Prediction & Pick: Under: 41.5 (-115)