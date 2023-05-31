Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the San Francisco 49ers go throughout their offseason, Brock Purdy’s health will be one of the key storylines. While it’s still early in the 49ers process, general manager John Lynch has been impressed in what he’s seen from Purdy.

Purdy underwent elbow surgery after suffering an injury in the NFC Championship Game. Working his way back, the quarterback has begun throwing at practice. Purdy won’t miraculously be healed overnight, but after the playoff game scare, Lynch is pleased with the recovery progress, via Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

“He’s had one throwing session thus far and we’re incredibly encouraged by that,” Lynch said. “He’s hitting all his marks and that doesn’t surprise us, because he’s putting in all the work.”

“We feel good about that position holistically,” Lynch continued. “We are not going to put Brock in a situation where he’s not fully healed. That means not just get back, but get back and get reps in under your belt.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lynch stopped short of putting a timetable on Purdy’s full injury return. However, he stated best-case-scenario would be Purdy being ready for the start of training camp.

Brock Purdy’s rookie season was one of the most improbable in NFL history. After being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy was forced into starting duty. He responded by leading the 49ers to an NFC West title and the NFC Championship Game. His unfortunate elbow injury stopped San Francisco’s momentum.

However, once healthy, Purdy will look to regain his starting role. The keyword there being healthy. But as Lynch sees it, Purdy is well on his way back to shocking the NFL world. He’s just taking it a day at a time.