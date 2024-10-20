With a disappointing 3-3 record to begin 2024, the San Francisco 49ers could look to get active at the upcoming trade deadline. Deebo Samuel is a name the team might consider moving should they look to make a big move.

Samuel is a player that many front offices around the league are looking at as a potential target, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports. Teams have been under the belief that Samuel is the most likely member of the 49ers' offense to be moved, even with Brandon Aiyuk's offseason trade request.

One of the main reasons rival general managers are eyeing Samuel is the upcoming debut of rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall, the team's most recent first-round pick. Pearsall's debut was delayed after the receiver was shot during an attempted robbery.

Samuel has been a staple of the 49ers offense since his rookie season in 2019. The veteran gadget player has only led the team in receiving yards by the end of the year once but provides additional value as a rusher. He is currently third on the team with 335 receiving yards and two total touchdowns in his five games on the year.

49ers' receiving corps in Week 7

Even if he ends the season with a new team, Samuel will be a key part of the 49ers offense during their Week 7 Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Samuel will be heavily relied on for offensive production as leading receiver Jauan Jennings will miss the game with a hip injury.

In Jennings' place, the 49ers will likely give veteran Chris Conley the spot start. Pearsall will make his season debut but is expected to be eased into the game. Ronnie Bell and Jacob Cowing could also see an extended run but neither have been productive with their opportunities on the year.

The 49ers' passing game will face a stiff test against the Chiefs, who boast one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Kansas City's secondary is led by star cornerback Trent McDuffie and joined by standout safeties Justin Reid and Bryan Cook. McDuffie's running mate, Jaylen Watson, is also having a career year with an above-average 69.4 PFF grade through six games.

While Samuel typically lines up in the slot and away from the standout corners, he was limited to just three catches for 33 receiving yards in Super Bowl LVIII. Neither Aiyuk nor tight end George Kittle had much more success as the team was led in receiving by running back Christian McCaffrey with 80 yards through the air. McCaffrey will remain out in Week 7.