The 49ers thought about swinging big during this past offseason.

Quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are currently gearing up to take part in the upcoming Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. Purdy has been the subject of much debate on just how much of the 49ers' success can be attributed to him; however, there's no arguing with the incredible results on the field that he's been able to attain during his one and a half seasons at the helm in San Francisco.

Still, his performance during the 2022 campaign didn't stop the San Francisco brass from considering other options, even after Purdy led them to the NFC Championship Game that season.

Recently, 49ers general manager John Lynch got one hundred percent honest on some of the high profile options that the 49ers considered this past offseason, especially after they were uncertain of Purdy's health situation following an injury in the NFC Championship Game.

“Trey [Lance] had been hurt as well. He kind of [sustained] a vicious ankle injury, and that didn't look really good. So we had to look at all our options,” said Lynch, per “The Eye Test for Two” podcast (via 49ers WebZone).” …And I think Kyle and Brock really have honest conversations. At some point, he said, ‘Look, I guess the one way you're not a starter if you're healthy is if we go get someone like [Tom] Brady.' And I presume that's what happened, but anytime you mention something like that, it's obviously going to make quite a story.”

Seeing Tom Brady in a 49ers jersey would have been a jarring sight, to say the least.