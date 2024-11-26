The San Francisco 49ers are currently reeling, sitting at 5-6 following a loss to the Green Bay Packers in which they were decimated with injuries, including playing without starting quarterback Brock Purdy. Injuries have been the story of the season so far for the 49ers, as they only recently got running back Christian McCaffrey back and have also dealt with a season-ending injury to receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The 49ers have been without star linebacker Dre Greenlaw throughout this season after he tore his Achilles during last year's Super Bowl, but if the latest reports are any indication, the 27 year-old could be closing in on a return, as he was back at practice this week, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.

Recently, 49ers general manager John Lynch took to a radio interview with KNBR that hinted at an expected return for the linebacker.

“[I]t’s going to be really cool to see 57 out there on that field,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It will be even better when we get him back in game action. That would be foolish, though, to have a guy be off this long, stick him out for his first practice. We try to simulate as much with the trainers. They do a great job. But now, it’s a next step of his rehab process, getting into practice, which I’m really proud of Dre, with the way he’s attacked this.”

Lynch also spoke on just how happy he is for Greenlaw.

“He’s a difference-maker for us on the field, but we’re inspired just by watching him out here. So, hats off to the kid for working his tail off. I love Dre Greenlaw and what he’s brought to the Niners. And I’m really proud and excited for him, that he’s taking this next step,” said Lynch.

Greenlaw injured his Achilles while running onto the field from the sidelines in between plays during last year's Super Bowl, which the 49ers lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime from Las Vegas.

The 49ers defense has certainly felt the impact of the loss this year, as the unit hasn't been nearly as dominant as it was in recent seasons, thanks in no small part to Greenlaw's absence.

In any case, things won't get any easier from here for the 49ers, as the team is next set to take the field on Sunday evening on the road vs the Buffalo Bills.