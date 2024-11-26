The San Francisco 49ers have been absolutely decimated by injuries in 2024, with quarterback Brock Purdy being the latest to go down. But when Purdy does make his return to the field, the offensive line in front of him won't be at full capacity.

Guard Jon Feliciano's knee hasn't responded how San Francisco had hoped. He will now remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. In turn, the 49ers are still awaiting MRI results on guard Dominick Puni, who is suffering a shoulder injury, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Despite now being on the injury report, Puni played every snap in Week 12. He has been a mainstay for the 49ers since getting selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, starting 11 games. Furthermore, Puni has earned a solid 78.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. Simply put, losing Puni for a significant amount of time would be another brutal blow for San Francisco.

Feliciano has appeared in 113 games at the NFL level, including 16 with the 49ers in 2023. He even started in the Super Bowl. But his knee injury has kept him off the field in 2024 and will ultimately end his season before it began.

The 49ers enter Week 13 having allowed 23 sacks, tied for eighth-fewest in the NFL. They did allow Brandon Allen to be sacked twice in their brutal 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. And that was with Puni on the field. With him off, trouble could only continue brewing in San Francisco.

With their loss, the 49ers moved to 5-6 on the season. They're desperate for Brock Purdy to make his return and help propel the team into the playoffs. However, that will become much trickier if he can't remain upright in the pocket. Puni and Feliciano's injuries just add to the road of speedbumps Kyle Shanahan and company have had to navigate in 2024.