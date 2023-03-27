A quarterback controversy is not necessarily a good reflection of an NFL franchise. Sure, it is good to have choices, but that is a position where there needs to absolute clarity. Waffling between multiple candidates can indicate indecision to fans. For the San Francisco 49ers, though, it is crucial to have options going into next season.

Brock Purdy has just recently begun his recovery process from a torn UCL and is hoping to have cleared all the necessary checkpoints by the time training camp rolls around. Trey Lance, who has battled his own injury problems the last two seasons, remains a part of this complicated equation, too.

Naturally, 49ers general manager John Lynch was grilled on the status of both of his quarterbacks during the NFL Annual Meeting Monday and did his best to address any trade speculation regarding Lance.

“We listen to anything, but we like Trey on our team,” Lynch said per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “We’re very excited about the way he’s progressing, about his opportunity. I think he’s chomping at the bit to get back out there.”

It is a safe answer by Lynch but one fans should appreciate. A lot has been invested in Lance, most notably two first-round picks for the right to move up to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft. Four starts later, and the 22-year-old remains an enigma. He was severely limited in an opening day monsoon last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Obviously, Lynch is still intrigued by Lance’s potential.

He is insurance policy for Purdy right now, who Lynch said deserves the starting quarterback job if he is healthy at the start of the season. With Lance lurking, though, one has to wonder how long until that statement is modified.