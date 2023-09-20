The San Francisco 49ers have started the season 2-0 with road wins against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, but the fact that Nick Bosa has not recorded a sack so far this season is making some worry that he has been impacted by his hold out that lasted up until the before the team's opening game, but John Lynch is rejecting that notion, saying that Bosa has impacted the game in many ways despite not having a sack.

“Anyone who says this guy isn't beating the guy in front of him… can put together a highlight tape of some of the quickest wins and see how dominate he was in last week's game without getting a sack,” John Lynch said, via Markus Boucher of KNBR.

While many fans look to sack numbers, and someone with the contract that Nick Bosa has is expected to rack up a lot of those, defensive ends can impact the game a lot without getting them. Pro Football Focus agrees that Bosa is not impacted by his holdout, as he currently has a 92.7 grade on the season, which is outstanding.

Bosa could have plenty of chances to get his first sack of the season against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. The Giants could be without their All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas for the second straight game due to a hamstring injury, and even if he does play, Bosa could line up across from right tackle Evan Neal, who has struggled mightily in his young career.

It will be interesting to see if Bosa and the rest of the 49ers pass rushers can get to Daniel Jones on Thursday night.