The San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football as they try and move to 3-0 in hopes of making another deep run. However, they could be without wide receiver and gadget player Brandon Aiyuk as he deals with an injury. Aiyuk's leaning towards a game-time decision for the game, per John Lynch on a radio appearance (h/t KNBR).

‘John Lynch tells Murph & Mac that Brandon Aiyuk's avaliability for Thursday night is “very fluid”: “He's working really hard to try and get ready. With these Thursday night games you take it all the way down [to kickoff].”‘

Aiyuk suffered the injury during the 49ers Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Rams and he had just three catches for 43 yards during that contest. In Week 1, Aiyuk exploded with eight catches for 129 yards and a pair of scores.

On a short week, it will take all the way until right before kickoff until the 49ers make a decision, although there is no question the 49ers hope he can suit up since he is an important part of the offense and a weapon Kyle Shanahan likes to use in different packages.

The Giants gave up 228 yards passing to Josh Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals, so there is potential for a monster performance for Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense, especially with the game being played in Santa Clara. If Aiyuk doesn't go, expect to see more targets for Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Jauan Jennings, who will likely slot in at Aiyuk's place.