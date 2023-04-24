Marred by injuries and inconsistent play since being selected by the San Francisco 49ers third-overall back in the 2021 NFL Draft, this offseason, in particular, quarterback Trey Lance has been the subject of trade rumors galore.

Most recently, reports surfaced that GM John Lynch has been fielding calls regarding trade inquiries, as per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, though it was noted that no trade appears to be imminent at this time.

On Saturday, while attending his alma mater, North Dakota State’s final spring practice, the young signal caller was asked by an inforum.com reporter to shed light on the swirling trade speculation. In response, Trey Lance provided little to no buzz-worthy updates or information on the matter.

“I got no comment on that,” Lance said. “I have no information.”

The promising youngster’s sophomore season was ultimately cut short due to an ankle injury sustained in just the second game of the year. However, even with his lost campaign coupled with the intense trade rumors floating about, he would go on to note that he’s still looking forward to year three with San Francisco.

“Last year I played the one game in Chicago and then got hurt, so it was kind of over before it even got started. But I am just excited for this year,” Lance said. “This offseason, just focusing on getting better. Focusing on getting these guys better in the locker room and just being a great teammate, a great leader.”

Though the 49ers saw veteran and last year’s prominent Trey Lance replacement Jimmy Garoppolo jump ship via this year’s free agency and strike a lucrative deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, the 22-year-old still finds his status as a long-term quarterback option in serious jeopardy.

The play of last year’s Mr. Irrelevant in Brock Purdy, who was the third of Kyle Shanahan’s QB options in 2022 and helped guide the club to their third NFC Championship appearance in four years, has only gone on to make Lance’s stock plummet closer to rock bottom. Despite his offseason elbow surgery, both Lynch and Shanahan have already gone on record to claim that the Iowa State product will return as the starter once fully recovered.

The 49ers would also add more heads to their quarterback pool this offseason with the decision to sign former third-overall pick Sam Darnold