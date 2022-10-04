‘Just something I do all the time’: Deebo Samuel’s baller take on epic TD vs. Rams

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers secured a big win on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Samuel provided the highlight of the night with an epic 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

While the Rams’ offense sputtered, Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers put together some scoring drives and won 24-9. Samuel tallied 115 receiving yards on six catches. Garoppolo completed 16 of his 27 passing attempts for 239 yards. Jeff Wilson Jr. helped out with 74 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Huge scoring plays are nothing new for Deebo Samuel. According to Briana McDonald of the team’s website, the 49ers superstar discussed his ability to rip off big plays. He said that it is something he works on and that breaking tackles is just something he does.

“Every time I get the chance to get the ball in my hands, it’s just my mentality of trying to make it a big play, but it’s just second nature to me right now, Deebo Samuel said. “When I go out there it’s just me and the ball. Breaking tackles is just something I do all the time.”

Deebo Samuel established himself last year with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns. Through four games this season, he has 246 receiving yards, 113 rushing yards and one touchdown each on the ground and through the air. His playmaking abilities are nearly unmatched, which gives the Niners a key outlet to overcome Garoppolo’s deficiencies as a passer.