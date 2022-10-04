‘A lot to clean up’: Matthew Stafford dishes brutally honest take on Rams offense after stinker vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams are 2-2 after a shellacking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams’ high-powered offense allowed seven points while scoring only two more than that in a 24-9 defeat. Matthew Stafford’s struggles highlighted a rough performance for Los Angeles against their NFC West foe.

The Rams didn’t get much out of their veteran quarterback against the stingy 49ers defense. Stafford had 254 passing yards, a lost fumble and a pick-six.

Stafford didn’t sugarcoat Los Angeles’ disappointing performance. According to Kevin Patra of the NFL website, the Rams’ veteran quarterback admitted that the offense has a lot of work to do.

“You know, there were some plays that we can execute better, whether it’s throwing and catching or, just assignment-wise, so a lot to clean up,” the Rams quarterback said, via NFL.com. “Proud of the way we fought. Give them a lot of credit, it’s a good football team but like you said, one-possession game. We make a critical error there, and they capitalize on it, and that was that.”

The Rams offense has been out of sorts this season. Cooper Kupp is still dominant but Allen Robinson has not produced much, the offensive line is badly injured, Van Jefferson has still not played yet this season and Stafford has a league-leading six interceptions with just four passing touchdowns.

Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford have to figure out how to get more out of the Rams’ offense despite the numerous injuries. They should still be able to compete for the division title but not if the offense is unable to do anything outside of Kupp.