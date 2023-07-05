San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy burst onto the scene in 2022 after injuries to both other starters, and helped guide the squad to the NFC Championship.

Long-time Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk was not surprised by Purdy's emergence, and detailed how he was able to do it so easily, per Jose Luis Sanchez III of 49ers Fan Nation.

“He's a football player, like the guy has just played a lot of ball,” said Juszczyk. “He started since he was a freshman at Iowa State, so he played a lot of games.”

Purdy's four years of starting for the Iowa State Cyclones was a big help to his preparedness to step up on the big stage and under the bright lights of the NFL.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When you're playing that position, especially at quarterback, you just need those reps, you need those live reps, those live bullets, and just certain little things, timing things, natural reactions. They just get engrained in your head and you're just not thinking as much out there, you're just reacting, and I felt like that was what he was doing,” Juszczyk continued.

Purdy didn't need to do all that much to have success with the team, as the top defense in the league did most of the leg work. His role was to feed their star weapons, and not make mistakes that put them in a bad spot.

“He was so well prepared that he didn't have to overthink things. And he really just, he just ran the offense. He didn't try to do too much, he trusted in the playmakers that he had, he's got a plethora of weapons in our offense, and he didn't try to take on too much… It sounds so simple, but it's so much harder to do than just say it,” the fullback concluded.

Juszczyk echoed that same sentiment, and felt Purdy did his job running the offense. He didn't force plays or try to do too much, and it led to great success for the unit. The Niners will hope to have Purdy back for training camp after recovering from elbow surgery, as they try to make another deep playoff run.