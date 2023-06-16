The San Francisco 49ers went further than most thought last season with Brock Purdy at the controls. Purdy's season ended due to an injury in the NFC Championship Game, derailing the team's chances at a Super Bowl.

The 49ers are stacked at the quarterback position heading into 2023 with Purdy, Trey Lance, and Sam Darnold. They've even looked to the XFL for additional depth. Star tight end George Kittle is confident in the team's success regardless of who's behind center.

“Two things for you. I think this is my fifth year in a row about QB questions in the offseason. It's incredible. I wouldn't want anything else,” Kittle said recently. “Besides that, I think that John Lynch and Kyle (Shanahan) have done a great job of creating this roster with depth. Also, with players at multiple positions that whatever happens at the quarterback position, we have a chance to win a lot of football games.”

On Wednesday, June 14, 49ers writer David Lombardi of The Athletic shared surprising information on Purdy's stats.

While Purdy's arm strength is often seen as limited, he reportedly had more depth to his throws than Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes last season.

Average depth of target: Brock Purdy: 7.8

Patrick Mahomes: 7.5 Just to show that so many of these narratives are simply not based in reality — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) June 14, 2023

The stat triggered a wide range of comments from fans defending Purdy's value, even going as far as to choose him over Mahomes.

“I'd take Purdy over Mahomes without Travis Kelce,” one reader said. “Why must we insist on comparing Purdy to Mahomes?” another asked. Others questioned the stats while pointing out Purdy's impressive array of weapons.

“We’re just gonna have to find a way to clone Joe Montana. Only way the fanbase will EVER be satisfied,” another reader said.

According to Kittle, the 49ers' QB battle is Purdy's to lose. Lance may have superior arm strength, but Kittle thinks Purdy has the inside track.

“Trey is a starter in the NFL,” Kittle said Wednesday. “He will be. Get that guy some reps and he has an incredibly high ceiling. But in regards to that, Brock Purdy won eight straight games and got hurt. So I think it’s just Brock’s job to lose at that point. But yeah I think Trey’s definitely a starting quarterback. He just needs reps, that’s all it is.”