Jake Moody’s Week 10 performance was an absolute rollercoaster. The San Francisco 49ers kicker missed three crucial field goals in their 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, nearly jeopardizing the game's outcome. Yet, in the ultimate test of resilience, Moody delivered when it mattered most, drilling the game-winning kick as time expired. Despite his struggles, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch expressed their confidence in the rookie kicker.

Shanahan offered a candid perspective on Moody’s performance. “No one has a perfect game, ever, that I’ve seen,” Shanahan said. “I mean kickers, I guess, can because you're just judged on your attempts. But… there are so many highs and lows that go into a game.”

The coach emphasized the importance of mental toughness, highlighting that football demands the ability to move past mistakes, whether for a kicker or any other position-. “Everything is about not being too high or too low and just staying even keel,” Shanahan added. “Worry about whatever happened once you get in the locker room and watch the tape.”

49ers have Jake Moody's back moving forward

Moody’s ability to maintain focus despite his earlier misses showcased the poise and determination Shanahan values in his players. While the rookie’s three misses earlier in the game raised concerns, his game-winner left a lasting impression, proving that he could rise to the occasion under immense pressure.

Lynch echoed Shanahan’s support during an appearance on KNBR, acknowledging Moody’s tough day but emphasizing the team’s faith in their kicker. “He had a rough day. We all have rough days… Jake has earned a lot of respect from this organization,” Lynch said. “The first day you have a rough day, people give up on you—that’s not how we operate.”

The 49ers’ backing of Moody is a clear message that they are committed to fostering his growth, rather than overreacting to one bad outing. At just 23 years old, the former Michigan standout has demonstrated the talent that made him a third-round draft pick, but consistency will be key as he continues to develop in the NFL.

While Moody’s performance against Tampa Bay was far from ideal, his ability to make the most important kick of the game—and the confidence his coaches and teammates have in him—offer hope for the future. For now, Moody remains the 49ers’ kicker, with an opportunity to bounce back and solidify his role as a reliable weapon in their pursuit of a Super Bowl title.