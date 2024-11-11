It is no secret that San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa is a big supporter of United States President-elect Donald Trump. With Trump winning the presidential election, Bosa is understandably in high spirits, and his energy carried over into the Niners' Week 10 assignment on Sunday against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

After recording a sack against the Buccaneers, Bosa celebrated by breaking out Trump's dance move.

Apparently, Trump became aware of Bosa's celly.

“NICK BOSA IS A GREAT PLAYER,” wrote Trump in his post on Truth Social (h/t Ryan Gaydos of Fox News).

In addition to his lone sack against the Buccaneers, the 27-year-old Bosa also recorded four total tackles (three solo) to go along with a quarterback hit. So far in the 2024 NFL regular season, Bosa has recorded 5.5 sacks, three stuffs, and 32 total tackles through nine games. He also has collected 2.5 sacks in the last three 49ers games.

For what it's worth, Bosa looked fine in the Buccaneers game despite being labeled questionable ahead of Week 10 amid a hip issue that he picked up during practice.

49ers escape with a close win over the Buccaneers in Week 10

San Francisco, who was coming off a bye in Week 9, managed to overcome a shaky performance by the 49ers special teams, particularly place kicker Jake Moody, who went just 3-for-6 on his field-goal attempts. Moody made the one that mattered the most, though, as he drained a field goal from 44 yards with no time left on the game clock to give San Francisco its fifth win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Niners quarterback Brock Purdy came through with 353 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 25-of-36 pass completions.

The 49ers, who are on a two-game win streak and sport a 5-4 record, will next take on the Seattle Seahawks in an important NFC West divisional showdown at Levi's Stadium in Week 11.

At the moment, the 49ers are second in the NFC West standings, just behind the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals and in front of the 4-4 Los Angeles Rams, who have a game this Monday night versus the Miami Dolphins, and 4-5 Seahawks.