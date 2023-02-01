San Francisco 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan downplayed the possibility of a 49ers-Jimmy Garoppolo reunion, via Cam Inman.

“I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan said in reference to a potential Garoppolo return.

Jimmy Garoppolo was the 49ers’ backup quarterback to open the 2022 campaign behind Trey Lance. However, Lance suffered a season-ending injury early in the year which led to Garoppolo taking over QB1 duties once again. But the odds of Garoppolo returning are seemingly low with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance in the mix.

Purdy’s recent injury will force him to miss around 6 months. But the 49ers have Trey Lance in the fold and he’s expected to be ready for the season. Nevertheless, the 49ers have been linked to various quarterbacks in trade rumors. And Garoppolo previously reemerged as a return candidate amid San Francisco’s QB injury uncertainty. With that being said, Kyle Shanahan’s comments on Garoppolo certainly lessen the odds of a reunion.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s not a player who can single-handedly lead a team to the Super Bowl. But in the right situation, Garoppolo is a steady QB option capable of making the occasional big play.

And there are plenty of teams looking for a new quarterback heading into the offseason. At the very least, Jimmy Garoppolo will receive attention as a backup quarterback. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn a starting gig somewhere in 2023.

However, barring unforeseen circumstances, that will not come with the 49ers.