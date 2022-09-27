Kyle Shanahan defends Jimmy Garoppolo after slow start to season

The San Francisco 49ers are far from the form they expected they would be at this point of the season. At just 1-2 after three weeks of football, the Niners find themselves in a tough spot and with more pressure to win games which they will have to do with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback. Jimmy G is back as the team’s starter following the season-ending surgery of Trey Lance’s injured ankle.

Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled so far under center for the 49ers this season but San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan believes that the veteran quarterback will get better once he finally gets into game shape.

Via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I think that’s the same for any player that didn’t do preseason,” Shanahan said Monday. “It takes guys some time to get into game shape. You don’t really simulate exactly games on a practice field, that happens in the games.”

Garopppolo missed a chunk of time in the offseason because of a shoulder injury which is contributing to his slow start to the season. In his first start of the 2022 NFL campaign over the weekend, Garoppolo struggled mightily in the pocket against the Denver Broncos on the road. Jimmy Garoppolo went just 18 of 29 for 211 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception in that contest. He also figured in an embarrassing safety when he stepped out of bounds during a play in the second half.

The 49ers will look to draw a much better performance from Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4 when they take on the Los Angeles Rams at home on Monday.