The Denver Broncos’ 11-10 win over Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night was not sexy at all, but they will take the W any way they can. Speaking of football ugliness, Garoppolo did not have a very appealing performance either in that contest which saw him becoming pick up a safety after stepping out of bounds during the third quarter.

The internet was quick to point out that Garoppolo just did a “Dan Orlovsky” after that. Of course, that was in reference to Orlovsky’s infamously hilarious mistake back in 2008 when he was quarterbacking for the Detroit Lions in a game against the Minnesota Vikings. The connection between Garoppolo and Orlovsky goes beyond that safety though when factoring in what happened in Sunday’s win by the Broncos and the aforementioned Lions game versus Minnesota.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Last night, the Broncos won with exactly one touchdown, one field goal, and one safety. The last team to win a game with exactly those marks was the Vikings against the Lions in 2008. Both games featured a QB stepping out of the back of the end zone untouched.”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson also did not have a masterful performance, but at least he did not shoot his team in the foot in as awful of a manner as Garoppolo did in that particular sequence. Wilson finished with 184 passing yards with zero touchdowns and no interceptions on 20-of-33 completions. Now on a two-game win streak, the Broncos will look forward to putting together a much more entertaining quality of play on the field in Week 4 against the winless Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City.