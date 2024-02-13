Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers fell just short on Sunday against the Chiefs.

The NFL season came to a close on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling Super Bowl that went to overtime. That wasn't the first time that head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have lost in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs. It happened just a few years ago, and Sunday was another difficult defeat on the biggest stage for San Francisco.

Now that it's happened twice, people are wondering why Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers haven't been able to get over the hump and win the Super Bowl. Shanahan was asked about not being able to win the big game, and while he hasn't gotten his Super Bowl, he knows that his 49ers have won plenty of big games to get into the position that they were in.

“I mean, you'd love to fix perception because I would love to win one for what I know about football and stuff,” Kyle Shanahan said, according to a video posted to Twitter by Ari Meirov. “And I know if I fixed perception that means I did everything I wanted to do, which isn't fix perception. It's when a damn Super Bowl. But I also know like, when you say big games like we're gonna win a bunch of big games to get to Super Bowls. We've won a lot of big games here. We've won a lot of big games to get into playoffs. The fact that we keep getting there shows you guys how many wins are big games and I think you guys are aware of that. But it's, you know, these two Super Bowls have been tough losing to Kansas City. But to think that, if we win that that means I can win a big game. No, that means our team won the Super Bowl. And that's what I understand. You guys can have any narrative you want, but like the success or the failure when it comes down to one game, and I hope that I can be a part of a team that wins a game at the end of the year. But to say that the Niners can't win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement.”

When a game is as close as the one on Sunday between the Chiefs and the 49ers, it's hard to say that it's because one of the coaches can't win the big game. It went to overtime, and the 49ers really did play well enough to win the game. Losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl twice during the incredible run that they're having is a pretty small sample size for any kind of narrative surrounding the team as well, and Shanahan doesn't seem too concerned about it. There were two great teams. Someone had to lose.

At the end of the day, it was obviously a very disappointing loss for the 49ers. They came very close yet again, and they were in a good position to win. Unfortunately, they fell just short.