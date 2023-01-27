With the San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors both playing in the Bay Area, head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Steve Kerr have spent some time together. But Shanahan has now revealed that when he and Kerr get together, it could get rowdier than a 49ers or Warriors championship run.

Shanahan spoke to the media about the relationship he has with Kerr. He said the pair went golfing over the summer. Their day lasted much longer, much to the dismay of both of their wives, via Dave Lombardi of The Athletic.

“Each drink we had, the more we realized that we’re going to get in trouble because our wives expected us back two hours ago,” Shanahan said. “So I would love to have more opportunities like that.”

While their hangout took place over the summer, Kyle Shanahan has plenty to celebrate these days. His 49ers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. San Francisco has an opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl for the second time in four years.

Kerr has seen tremendous success with the Warriors. After Kerr became head coach in 2014, Golden State holds an overall record of 453-224. The Warriors have won the NBA Championship four times under Kerr.

The Warriors’ head coach has already cemented his legacy in the Bay Area. Shanahan is looking to build upon his own status as he looks to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

The pair seem like good friends and will be looking to have more things laugh and drink about in the future.