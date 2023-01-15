The San Francisco 49ers came into Saturday’s NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks as the odds-on favorites. The two teams battled it out in a closely-fought first half, but the Niners absolutely blew the Seahawks out of the water with a scorching second-half performance. Seattle simply did not know what hit them.

As expected, NFL Twitter was absolutely buzzing after seeing the 49ers destroy the Seahawks after the break. The score was 17-16 in favor of Seattle after the first two periods of play, but San Francisco turned it up in the second half. They outscored their opponents 7-0 in the third before their fourth-quarter onslaught saw them score 18 points against Seattle’s 6. The game ended in a blowout win in favor of the 49ers, 41-23.

The mean streets of Twitter were absolutely loving it:

Thank you for getting payback for my childhood 🥲 pic.twitter.com/GzoH0MyqrT — Kamrin🇮🇹 (@KP_905_) January 15, 2023

There was a lot of praise that went in the direction of Niners rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who came out with a huge performance in the biggest game of his NFL career to date. The 23-year-old finished with 18-of-30 completed passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns. He also added four rushes for 16 yards and a touchdown. Twitter had nothing but high praise for the young QB:

What a playoff debut for the rook 👏 pic.twitter.com/AIwPfArHXI — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 15, 2023

Holy efficiency, Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense — that was an eruption pic.twitter.com/1U48dkLXn0 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 15, 2023

The 49ers will now be watching the rest of the wild card games intently as they await their opponents in the divisional round. At this point, they can face any of the four non-top-seed teams in the NFC, which are the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Dallas Cowboys.