What a way for the Los Angeles Rams to score their first win of the 2024 NFL regular season. Even Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay couldn't seemingly believe that his team just pulled off a victory on Sunday at home over the reigning NFC champions San Francisco 49ers.

Just before he started his postgame press conference, McVay was heard saying “Holy s**t,” as noted as well by Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

The Rams looked like they were circling down the drain against San Francisco when they found themselves down by 10 points after a Jake Moody field goal for the 49ers with 11:57 remaining in regulation. But those points turned out to be the last ones for the Niners in the contest, as it was all Rams from that point forward.

The Rams trimmed their deficit down to seven points with a Joshua Karty field goal with 6:15 left on the clock. With under two minutes remaining, LA running back Kyren Williams scored on a four-yard rushing touchdown to set up Karty's game-tying extra-point kick. Then with less than a minute on the clock, the Rams completed a two-play drive with a 37-yard field goal from Karty that essentially sealed the come-from-behind win by Los Angeles.

The Rams' win wasted a monster game from 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who went off with 175 receiving yards and three touchdowns catches on 11 receptions and 12 targets. Meanwhile, Los Angeles starting quarterback Matthew Stafford had 221 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 16-of-25 completions. Williams led the charge on the ground for the Rams with 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

Los Angeles entered the 49ers game under immense pressure to find a win, given that the Rams have lost their first two games of the season to the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals — both on the road. Playing in front of their home crowd at SoFi Stadium for the first time this season, the Rams managed to find a way to pull off a miracle victory that should give their confidence a big boost.

The Rams will look to build on their newfound momentum, as they now prepare for their next game, a showdown versus Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in Windy City in Week 4.