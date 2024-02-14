Kyle Shanahan is standing up for his team.

On Sunday, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers suffered a soul crushing loss in Super Bowl 58 to the Kansas City Chiefs, resulting in the team once again following an excruciating bit short of breaking their championship drought, which has existed since the mid 1990s. One area of criticism that was addressed after the game was about the 49ers defense, which started out strong against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense but ultimately fizzled down the stretch en route to the loss.

Now, Shanahan is defending his team, including defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who some have suspected might be a candidate for one of the head coaching vacancies that exist around the league.