The New York Yankees are heading into their much-anticipated rivalry series against the Boston Red Sox with momentum—and potentially another weapon back in the lineup. Following Wednesday’s 1-0 win that completed a season sweep of the Kansas City Royals, manager Aaron Boone shared a positive update on second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who exited earlier this week with groin tightness.

The injury update came after Chisholm sat out Thursday’s finale as a precaution. He initially left Wednesday’s 6-3 win while rounding the bases on a double. The groin issue, combined with recent neck tightness and a June 3 return from a month-long oblique injury, had fans concerned about another setback. However, Boone made it clear postgame that things are trending in the right direction.

Greg Joyce of the NY Post shared Boone’s update on X, formerly known as Twitter, offering clarity for fans eager for answers on Chisholm’s status.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not end up being available off the bench tonight, but Boone expects him to be tomorrow, whether or not he’s in the lineup.”

The Yankees enter Friday’s opener against Boston with renewed confidence after shutting out Kansas City, improving to 42-25 in a season marked by strong pitching, strategic depth, and resilience. Clarke Schmidt’s dominant two-hit performance over six innings set the tone, and Chisholm’s expected availability adds another layer of flexibility for Boone’s matchups in the Yankees vs. Red Sox series this weekend.

Chisholm, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins at last year’s trade deadline, has dealt with a string of injury issues across six MLB seasons. Frustrated but committed to staying on the field, he’s leaned on recovery tools including massage therapy, hydration, and a strict diet to keep his body game-ready.

The update suggests the club will continue taking a cautious but optimistic approach with the former Marlins second baseman. Chisholm Jr.’s return—whether as a starter or off the bench—offers timely reinforcement to a roster still dealing with lingering injuries to key players. As the Yankees aim to extend their lead in the AL East, a healthy Chisholm could be a difference-maker.