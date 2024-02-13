Kyle Juszczyk was not pleased.

The bitter reality that the San Francisco 49ers should have gone for a touchdown or even chose to defer the possession might haunt the squad for a long time. This, in effect, cost Kyle Shanahan's team Super Bowl 58 after they cornered the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half. As fate would have it, Patrick Mahomes rallied the rest of Andy Reid's squad back to win the big game. Kyle Juszczyk knows how much this stings but made a revelation about the overtime rules after they had lost, via Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“That changes nothing for me as a player, whatsoever. If I know the rule or don't know the rule, I'm trying to do the exact same thing on the field. It's just people looking for a way to s*** on Kyle Shanahan,” the 49ers fullback said.

Kyle Juszczyk was solid for the 49ers during Super Bowl 58. He caught two passes from Brock Purdy which got his team 31 receiving yards. Juszczyk also carried the ball once for a two-yard gain.

Much like other players within the 49ers system, Juszczyk knew the rules but it faded from his memory. He also loathes the fact that this has been a recurring issue for the 49ers after they lost to the Chiefs. The fullback blasted the controversy and dropped, “Why does it f***ing matter…”

A lot of armchair analysts questioned why the 49ers did not choose to defend first during overtime. However, the players seem past it and are getting a chip on their shoulder which will only make them better next season.